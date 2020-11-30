DOE: 30 new cases of COVID-19 among students, employees reported last week

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii’s Department of Education says there have been 30 new COVID-19 cases tied to public schools last week.
It included two students and two DOE employees in the Leilehua-Mililani-Waialua complex.
One staffer and three students from the Campbell-Kapolei complex also contracted the virus. DOE officials say those kids haven’t been on campus all year.
Two students in the same household also tested positive in the Farrington-Kaiser-Kalani complex.
While on Kauai, a student and an employee were also infected. There were no cases reported on Maui or Hawaii Island.
The DOE has been independently reporting cases weekly within schools on their website here.
Students remain in a blended learning mode throughout Hawaii, with some schools offering in-person education to select students with others still learning remotely from home.
From June 26 until Nov. 20, the DOE said there’s been a cumulative statewide total of 285 coronavirus cases within the school system.
