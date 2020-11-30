Business leaders, legislators urge Gov. Ige to walk back changes to travel plan

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Health and business leaders across Hawaii are proposing a modification to one of Governor David Ige’s new rules governing trans-Pacific travel during the pandemic.
The latest round of restrictions for travelers are set to start on Kauai on Wednesday, when the island will require a 14-day quarantine for all arriving passengers who aren’t essential workers after county leaders opted out of the state pre-travel testing program.
But the combination of Kauai Mayor Derek Kawakami’s decision and Governor David Ige’s move to prevent passengers arriving in Hawaii without test results in hand from participating in the state’s pre-travel testing program have brought a new suggestion from health and business leaders.
The House Committee on COVID-19 suggested Monday that travelers who comply with the 72-hour pre-travel testing process, but don’t have a result in hand prior to boarding the plane, should be able to take an arrival test and remain in quarantine until they have the results from both the mainland and arrival test.
That way, travelers who don’t have a full 14 days to spend in quarantine would not be as disincentivized from flying to Hawaii.
Mufi Hanneman, president and CEO of the Hawaii Lodging and Tourism Industry, says the governor’s new policy is discouraging travelers to visit the state.
“One major hotel, for example, said in the past eight days 10,900 room nights have been cancelled,” said Hanneman. “That translates to $2.5 million dollars in lost revenue.”
Members of the committee feel the original pre-travel testing program was working well.
“Any changes made to the plan as a result of what’s going on on the mainland should be very nuanced, just to make slight improvements,” said Raymond Vara, CEO of Hawaii Pacific Health. “Because at least I’m in belief that the current plan, or I’m sorry, the previous plan, was working quite well.”
Kawakami agrees that the program has been a success for the state as a whole, but says Kauai is in a unique situation where they’re getting a lot more travel-related cases.
“We understand that the counties have specific needs and specific concerns on their islands, but what the governor needs to remember is that we have a statewide economy, this is a statewide system,’ said House Speaker, Scott Saiki. “And when one component of that system chooses not to participate anymore, then it’s going to create disruption throughout the entire chain.”
Kawakami supports the committee looking at different options, but prior to the visitor industry reopening, he believes decisions for each county should be made by the mayors
“I think what I would want is more authority as a mayor, to govern my island to the best of my ability, much like what we’re doing at the beginning of the pandemic,” said Kawakami.
Any changes to the pre-travel testing program will still be up to the governor.
