Large NW swell, higher than predicted tides to impact coastal areas this week

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A large northwest swell is expected to bring surf well above warning levels this week, and could peak at the same time as higher-than-predicted high tides.
The National Weather Service in Honolulu said the swell will begin arriving Tuesday and push surf above warning level thresholds late Tuesday into Wednesday for north and west shores.
The warning threshold for north shores is 25 feet from trough to crest, 12 feet for west shores of Hawaii island, and 20 feet for west shores of the remaining islands.
The rising surf will coincide with astronomical high tides that have been peaking about half a foot above predicted levels during the predawn hours.
The large waves and the high tides may cause significant beach erosion and ocean water could reach low-lying coastal roadways.
The swell may also cause large surges in north and west shore harbors, causing currents that could be strong enough to damage infrastructure due to jostling boats and docks. Large breaking waves will also be possible near harbor entrances.
