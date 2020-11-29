Forecast: Drier conditions, lighter winds on the way

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Showery conditions are expected to continue into Monday morning as an upper level disturbance lingers near Hawaii island. A big shift in our weather will begin to arrive late Monday. As the disturbance drifts away to the east, a drier air mass arrives and winds become light and variable through mid week. Skies should be mostly clear with cooler temperatures before the easterly trades make a gradual return, becoming breezy by the end of the week. A weak trough moving in from the east will also increase showers, mainly for Maui County and Hawaii island, around Thursday or so.
Surf for north and west shores will become active this week, with a large swell arriving Tuesday that’s expected to exceed warning level thresholds. At the same time, higher-than-predicted peak tides will increase the chance for coastal flooding during the early morning hours over the next few days. East shore surf will decline as the trade winds slow down, while south shores will only have small background swells.
