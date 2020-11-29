Forecast: Drier conditions, lighter winds on the way

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Showery conditions are expected to continue into Monday morning as an upper level disturbance lingers near Hawaii island. A big shift in our weather will begin to arrive late Monday. As the disturbance drifts away to the east, a drier air mass arrives and winds become light and variable through mid week. Skies should be mostly clear with cooler temperatures before the easterly trades make a gradual return, becoming breezy by the end of the week. A weak trough moving in from the east will also increase showers, mainly for Maui County and Hawaii island, around Thursday or so.