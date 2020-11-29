‘Bows hand Nevada first loss of the season, 24-21

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Perfect no more — The Rainbow Warriors spoil Nevada’s bid for an undefeated season, defeating the Wolf Pack, 24-21 at Aloha Stadium.
The ‘Bows moved to 3-3 on the season, carried by a sturdy defensive performance and spectacular performances from running back Calvin Turner and quarterback Chevan Cordeiro.
After a scoreless first quarter, the ‘Bows got on the board first after a 31-yard field goal by Matthew Shipley, but Nevada would respond with a long drive and a 4-yard pass from Carson Strong to Cole Turner to put the Pack up, 7-3.
UH would take the lead going into the half through a Chevan Cordeiro-led drive culminating in a 7-yard touchdown to Calvin Turner — Turner accounted for 152-yards of total offense.
The second half would open up with consecutive three-and-outs by Hawaii and Nevada. Following the Wolf Pack’s punt, the ‘Bows marched down the field and scored off of a 4-yard run by Miles Reed to give UH a 17-7 lead.
Nevada would get back in the end zone to start the fourth quarter, cutting Hawaii’s lead to 17-14, but UH would respond on the following drive with a Chevan Cordeiro rushing touchdown — Cordeiro would finish the game completing 26 of his 32 passes for 246 yards and a touchdown.
The Wolf Pack were not done just yet, Nevada would cut the lead again to 24-21 with a little over five minutes left in the game.
UH would complete the upset in the final drive that was sparked by a 47-yard kick return by Turner.
Nevada had their best start to the season since 2010 going into tonight’s contest, but now falls to 5-1 — a decade ago the ‘Bows handed the 6-0 Wolf Pack their only loss of that season.
Looking ahead, Hawaii is supposed to travel to California to take on San Jose State, but Santa Clara county, the county that the Spartans play in, banned contact sports at all levels through the end of December.
A UH official says no revised plans regarding the game have been made yet.
