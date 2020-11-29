4 additional COVID-19 fatalities reported; 57 new infections

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii reported four additional COVID-19 fatalities on Sunday, pushing the death toll from the virus in the islands to 244.
Two of the fatalities were on the Big Island and two were on Oahu.
Meanwhile, there were 57 new infections statewide.
Because the state’s daily case count is on a two-day delay, those figures are from Friday.
The total number of cases in Hawaii since the pandemic began now stands at 17,840.
Of the new cases, 46 were on Oahu, four were on the Big Island, three were on Maui and three were diagnosed out-of-state. There have been 1,254 cases in the last 14 days.
The island-by-island breakdown of cases is below:
Oahu
- 15,264 total cases
- 1,009 cases in the last 14 days
- 1,135 required hospitalization
- 190 deaths
Hawaii County
- 1,595 total cases
- 123 cases in the last 14 days
- 78 required hospitalization
- 34 deaths
Maui
- 533 total cases
- 90 cases in the last 14 days
- 61 required hospitalization
- 17 deaths
Lanai
- 106 total cases
- 0 cases in the last 14 days
- 5 required hospitalization
- 0 deaths
Molokai
- 17 total cases
- 0 cases in the last 14 days
- 1 required hospitalization
- 0 deaths
Kauai
- 112 total cases
- 32 cases in the last 14 days
- 6 required hospitalization
- 1 deaths
Out-of-state
- 211 total cases
- 2 required hospitalization
- 2 deaths
This story will be updated.
