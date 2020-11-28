Small businesses looking forward to a boost in sales during holiday season

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Many small, local businesses that don’t have a big online presence or the large cash reserves that many major retailers do, desperately need a boost this holiday season.
Although in-store sales at Manuheali’i are down this Black Friday, Sales Associate, Kayla Nakamura said online sales have sky-rocketed by nearly 40%.
The family-owned business expects a rise in sales throughout the holiday season, but Nakamura said it’s their local clientele that’s keeping them afloat.
“The customers will make an appointment and then we’ll do virtual shopping with them through Instagram, so they don’t have to come into the store as well as doing phone orders,” said Nakamura.
Co-Owner of Global Village in Kailua, Debbie AhChick-Hopkins said sales have dropped by about 70%.
She said it was like starting all over again after the second shutdown back in August adding that some of the city’s restrictions have drove some customers away.
“By having capacity limits, some people aren’t willing to wait in line so they’ll you know take off [and] go somewhere else,” said AhChick-Hopkins.
But AhChick-Hopkins is looking to forward to Christmas shoppers in hopes of feeling some normalcy.
“Even though we’ve had to adapt to online shopping and private shopping I think that’s what made it successful is that face to face contact,” said AhChick-Hopkins.
Although Michele Beginski at Under a Hula Moon in Kailua doesn’t have the capabilities to take her merchandise online, she is also offering private shopping appointments.
“Definitely reduced the amount of things that more tourists might be attracted to and really try to hone in on what the locals are looking for,” said Beginski.
Beginshki said she had a line of shoppers Saturday morning, which is a sight she’s been waiting for.
“And then when people come in and buy you just feel like, we can do this, it gives you just kind of an extra boost of confidence I think,” said Beginski.
With Cyber Monday coming up, the Chamber of Commerce is encouraging people to shop local & support small businesses.
