76 new COVID-19 infections reported statewide; no new fatalities

By HNN Staff | November 28, 2020 at 12:00 PM HST - Updated November 28 at 12:02 PM

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii reported 76 new COVID-19 infections on Saturday and no new fatalities. The total number of cases in Hawaii since the pandemic began now stands at 17,784.

Meanwhile, the death toll from the virus in Hawaii is 240.

Of the 76 new cases, 48 are on Oahu, 17 are on the Big Island, nine are on Maui, and one is on Kauai. There was also one resident diagnosed out-of-state.

The state Health Department said there have been 1,304 cases in the last 14 days.

The island-by-island breakdown of cases is below:

Oahu

  • 15,218 total cases
  • 1,051 cases in the last 14 days
  • 1,135 required hospitalization
  • 188 deaths

Hawaii County

  • 1,591 total cases
  • 131 cases in the last 14 days
  • 77 required hospitalization
  • 32 deaths

Maui

  • 530 total cases
  • 88 cases in the last 14 days
  • 61 required hospitalization
  • 17 deaths

Lanai

  • 106 total cases
  • 0 cases in the last 14 days
  • 5 required hospitalization
  • 0 deaths

Molokai

  • 17 total cases
  • 0 cases in the last 14 days
  • 1 required hospitalization
  • 0 deaths

Kauai

  • 111 total cases
  • 34 cases in the last 14 days
  • 6 required hospitalization
  • 1 deaths

Out-of-state

  • 211 total cases
  • 2 required hospitalization
  • 2 deaths

This story will be updated.

