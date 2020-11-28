76 new COVID-19 infections reported statewide; no new fatalities

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii reported 76 new COVID-19 infections on Saturday and no new fatalities. The total number of cases in Hawaii since the pandemic began now stands at 17,784.
Meanwhile, the death toll from the virus in Hawaii is 240.
Of the 76 new cases, 48 are on Oahu, 17 are on the Big Island, nine are on Maui, and one is on Kauai. There was also one resident diagnosed out-of-state.
The state Health Department said there have been 1,304 cases in the last 14 days.
The island-by-island breakdown of cases is below:
Oahu
- 15,218 total cases
- 1,051 cases in the last 14 days
- 1,135 required hospitalization
- 188 deaths
Hawaii County
- 1,591 total cases
- 131 cases in the last 14 days
- 77 required hospitalization
- 32 deaths
Maui
- 530 total cases
- 88 cases in the last 14 days
- 61 required hospitalization
- 17 deaths
Lanai
- 106 total cases
- 0 cases in the last 14 days
- 5 required hospitalization
- 0 deaths
Molokai
- 17 total cases
- 0 cases in the last 14 days
- 1 required hospitalization
- 0 deaths
Kauai
- 111 total cases
- 34 cases in the last 14 days
- 6 required hospitalization
- 1 deaths
Out-of-state
- 211 total cases
- 2 required hospitalization
- 2 deaths
