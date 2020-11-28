Maui police officer suffers life-threatening injuries in Kihei assault

(Source: HNN File)
By HNN Staff | November 28, 2020 at 11:06 AM HST - Updated November 28 at 11:06 AM

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 28-year-old Wailuku man has been charged with attempted murder following a brutal assault on an off-duty Maui police officer.

The incident happened early Friday morning.

Police responded to an establishment in Kihei to find the victim with severe injuries. The officer was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries and remains hospitalized.

Following the incident, detectives arrested 28-year-old Tomasi Caones-Paahana.

He has been charged with second-degree attempted murder and is being held on $500,000 bail.

