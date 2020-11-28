Increasing showers could close out the weekend

Showers are expected to become more frequent Sunday into Sunday night as an upper level trough digs in over the state. Clouds and showers will favor windward areas, and some brief downpours will be possible. Moderate to locally breezy trades will become lighter Monday and remain light through much of the week with mostly dry conditions prevailing, but there could be some brief afternoon interior showers and nighttime coastal showers. Moderate trade winds could return by Friday.