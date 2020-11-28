Forecast: More showers possible Sunday

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Showers are expected to become more frequent Sunday into Sunday night as an upper level trough digs in over the state. Clouds and showers will favor windward areas, and some brief downpours will be possible, especially on Maui and Hawaii island, where there’s also a slight chance of an afternoon thunderstorm. Moderate to locally breezy trades will become lighter Monday and remain light through much of the week with mostly dry conditions prevailing, but there could be some brief afternoon interior showers and nighttime coastal showers. Moderate trade winds could return by Friday.
At the beach, a small northwest swell will be reinforced Sunday, but we’re keeping a close watch for a very large swell that could bring warning-level surf to north and west shores Tuesday night into Wednesday. The swell forerunners could bring some sneaker waves ahead of that. Short period surf on east shores will decline as the trade winds diminish, while small surf is expected for south shores .
Tides are also running about half-a-foot above predicted levels, which will result in some nuisance coastal flooding during the early-morning hours during the next several days. The higher than normal tides could combine with the expected huge surf to cause significant beach runups for north and and west shores, so keep an eye out for that.
