Forecast: Large swells and one day of breezy trades

Hawaiian Islands (HawaiiNewsNow) - After refreshing temperatures in the 60s during the mornings, it will be slightly warmer during the night as the winds pick up and mixes the atmosphere. But slower winds will return this weekend- setting up shop and making for beautiful beach days and then cool nights.
Trade winds will increase tonight and become breezy Friday before dropping off again Saturday. Light and variable winds this weekend over the smaller islands will give way to increasing trade winds Monday. Passing windward showers are expected with some reaching leeward locations.
Let’s talk surf: The High Surf Warning for smaller islands and High Surf Advisory for Big island have been cancelled. Based on latest surf observations from lifeguards and near shore buoys a HSA has been issued for the smaller islands through tonight as the current northwest swell continues to decline. A new northwest swell may bring HSA surf again on Saturday. Forerunners of a longer- period northwest swell may fill in Sunday and elevate surf above the HSW criteria into early next week. Surf associated with this episode should dip below the advisory levels during the midweek period.
Surf along east facing shores will remain small due to the lack of trade winds locally and upstream. An upward trend will be possible next week as trades return.
Surf along south facing shores will remain small with mainly a mix of small, short-period southeast and background south- southwest energy moving through.
Have a beautiful and safe week and enjoy December in Hawaii!
