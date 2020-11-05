Forecast: Large swells and one day of breezy trades

Let’s talk surf: The High Surf Warning for smaller islands and High Surf Advisory for Big island have been cancelled. Based on latest surf observations from lifeguards and near shore buoys a HSA has been issued for the smaller islands through tonight as the current northwest swell continues to decline. A new northwest swell may bring HSA surf again on Saturday. Forerunners of a longer- period northwest swell may fill in Sunday and elevate surf above the HSW criteria into early next week. Surf associated with this episode should dip below the advisory levels during the midweek period.