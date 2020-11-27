Woman dies after multi-car collision along Mokapu Saddle Road

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police say the rear-seat passenger in Toyota SUV that appears to have ran a red light in Kailua on Friday has died.
Authorities have not yet released the identity of the 79-year-old woman, but did send out a news release with information about the crash on Friday afternoon.
According to police, a 48-year-old woman from California was driving the Toyota vehicle eastbound along Mokapu Saddle Road when she drove through a red light and collided with an Audi being driven by a 33-year-old man who was making a left-hand turn.
The crash is believed to have happened at around 11:30 a.m.
The victim in the crash who later died from her injuries was also from California, authorities said.
Police say alcohol, speed and drugs do not appear to have been factors in the crash.
