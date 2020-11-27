UH looks to take down undefeated Nevada this Saturday at Aloha Stadium

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Rainbow Warriors are looking to end the Wolf Pack’s bid for a perfect season, as Nevada travels to Aloha Stadium this Saturday.
The ‘Bows are excited for the opportunity to dethrone one of the top dogs in the Mountain West, like UH offensive lineman Taaga Tuulima, who looks forward to every year’s battle with the Wolf Pack.
“This is a great opportunity, in my time here Nevada has always been a good game, not a rivalry, but we always look forward to playing Nevada and then being undefeated, I feel like that just puts a chip on our shoulders.” Tuulima told reporters. “We’re just excited to play the best in our conference.”
Last year, UH dropped 54 points on Nevada at their stadium, fast forward to 2020 and the script is slightly flipped for the ‘Bows, who have struggled at times to drive down the field and score.
That leaves the defense on the field for longer than they like, but the war dog defense and cornerback Cameron Lockridge are ready for their clash with the Wolf Pack offense.
“They are coming to Hawaii 5-0, they have some deep threats, a good running back, but we just have to play solid defense on the defensive side of the ball.” Lockridge said. “I know that’s a thought in the back of their minds and they are dwelling on that L form last year, but they are preparing just like how we are preparing.”
Despite what the record shows, UH is optimistic for the future of the team, as they get set to play their best game of the season, according to coach Graham.
“We are building something special, we’re laying a great foundation, we just can’t compromise and keep getting better.” Graham said. “We’ve got to go out and play our best game because we’re probably playing the best team in the league this week, we’ve just got to keep getting better and eliminate the things that are beating ourselves.”
According to coach Graham, the culture of the team is the best he’s seen in his long head coaching career and they will need to play together if they hope to take down a hot Nevada team.
“The attitude on our team , we are no doubt laying a great foundation and really instilling a culture, we are not anywhere near where we need to be, but we are making great progress.” Coach Graham said.
The Warriors take on the Wolf Pack this Saturday at Aloha Stadium, kick off set for 6:00 p.m. on Spectrum pay-per-view.
