A shooting, two stabbings and an armed robbery: Thanksgiving weekend off to violent start on Oahu

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police authorities said Friday that they had responded to a shooting, two stabbings and an armed robbery ― all within the past 24 hours.
So far, no arrests have been made.
On Friday morning, crime tape blocked the entrance into the 7-Eleven on Aiea Heights Drive as officers crowded around a car with what appeared to be a bullet hole in the driver’s side window.
Police later said that at around 5:30 a.m., a 50-year-old man stumbled into the convenience store and collapsed. Sources say he’d been shot in the chest.
Authorities found the crime scene about five miles away in Kalihi, near the intersection of Bannister and Laumaka Street. Off camera, residents told Hawaii News Now they had heard what sounded like fireworks.
At about the same time, officers were also responding to another attempted murder ― this one, at an apartment on Kuhaulua Street in Waipahu.
That’s where authorities said they found a 44-year-old man who’d been stabbed in the neck with a kitchen knife. It’s not exactly clear how this incident happened.
On Thanksgiving Day, a 36-year-old man was robbed by a group of five teenagers at a Pearl City bus stop along Kamehameha Highway, near Waimano Home Road.
The incident happened at around noon, and police sources say the suspects were between 15- and 17-years-old, armed with a gun, knives and a chain.
We’re told the teenagers got away on bikes. People who work nearby say they weren’t surprised.
“Everybody’s a little more desperate,” said Daren Moniz.
Cinnamon Brown said something similar recently happened at the same spot to someone else.
“They got harassed by a bunch of kids who try to steal liquor or ask for cigarettes all the time,” she said. “If they say no, they getting beaten up.”
Police are also investigating an attempted murder that happened in Waikiki Thanksgiving night. HPD says a 30-year-old was stabbed in the stomach during an argument near the pavilions on Kalakaua Avenue.
If you have any information on any of these cases you’re asked to call Honolulu Crimestoppers at 955-8300.
