Open House: Upgraded 2 BD, 2 BA unit in Waikiki and stunning home in Kalani Iki Estates

Next up, this home is great for those who love entertaining friends and family! It’s got an easy floorplan with expansive deck and beautiful open views. The master bedroom is private and has a remodeled ensuite bath. There’s even a walk-in closet! Big sunny, expansive windows and sliding door open up to the deck off the master. There’s also two bedrooms and a playroom with a newly remodeled bath and laundry area. Kalani Iki Estates offers, walking paths, ample guest parking, saltwater pool, and more all tucked away in the lush valley.