Man in serious condition after apparent shooting in Kalihi

An investigation is underway after a man was reportedly shot. (Source: Hawaii News Now)
By HNN Staff | November 27, 2020 at 8:11 AM HST - Updated November 27 at 8:11 AM

AIEA, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A police investigation is underway after a man was reportedly shot.

Authorities first responded to the 7-Eleven by the Hele gas station on Aiea Heights Drive around 5:40 a.m.

Police said a man walked into the store, claiming that he had been shot in Kalihi and drove himself to Aiea.

Paramedics transported the patient, possibly in his mid-40s, to the hospital in serious condition with apparent gunshot wounds to his upper chest and arm.

Hawaii News Now cameras captured officers inspecting a car with a bullet hole in the window.

No further details have been provided at this time.

This story will be updated.

