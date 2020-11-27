Man in serious condition after apparent shooting in Kalihi

AIEA, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A police investigation is underway after a man was reportedly shot.
Authorities first responded to the 7-Eleven by the Hele gas station on Aiea Heights Drive around 5:40 a.m.
Police said a man walked into the store, claiming that he had been shot in Kalihi and drove himself to Aiea.
Paramedics transported the patient, possibly in his mid-40s, to the hospital in serious condition with apparent gunshot wounds to his upper chest and arm.
Hawaii News Now cameras captured officers inspecting a car with a bullet hole in the window.
No further details have been provided at this time.
This story will be updated.
