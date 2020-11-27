HPD searching for suspect in Thanksgiving Day stabbing in Waikiki

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police are searching for an attempted murder suspect following a stabbing in Waikiki on Thanksgiving Day.
It happened around 7:30 p.m. Thursday.
Emergency Medical Services found the victim, a man in his 30s or 40s, near the intersection of Paoakalani and Kalakaua avenues.
He was taken to the hospital in serious condition.
According to police, he and the suspect got into a fight before the stabbing.
No further details have been provided.
Anyone who has information is asked to call authorities.
This story will be updated.
