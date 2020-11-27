Hawaii reports 92 new COVID-19 infections, 3 additional fatalities

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii reported 92 new COVID-19 cases Friday and three additional fatalities, pushing the death toll from the virus in Hawaii to 240.
All three of the newly-reported deaths were on Oahu.
Of the new cases, 69 are on Oahu, four are in Maui County, five are on the Big Island, and five are on Kauai. Seven new cases were reported amongst Hawaii residents currently outside the state.
The total case count has now risen to 17,708 since the pandemic began. The state Health Department said there have been 1,332 cases in the last 14 days.
The island-by-island breakdown of cases is below:
Oahu
- 15,170 total cases
- 1,095 cases in the last 14 days
- 1,135 required hospitalization
- 188 deaths
Hawaii County
- 1,574 total cases
- 122 cases in the last 14 days
- 77 required hospitalization
- 32 deaths
Maui
- 521 total cases
- 80 cases in the last 14 days
- 61 required hospitalization
- 17 deaths
Lanai
- 106 total cases
- 0 cases in the last 14 days
- 5 required hospitalization
- 0 deaths
Molokai
- 17 total cases
- 0 cases in the last 14 days
- 1 required hospitalization
- 0 deaths
Kauai
- 110 total cases
- 35 cases in the last 14 days
- 6 required hospitalization
- 1 deaths
Out-of-state
- 210 total cases
- 2 required hospitalization
- 2 deaths
