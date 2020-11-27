Governor approves Kauai mayor’s request to opt out of pre-travel testing program

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Gov. David Ige has approved a request by the mayor of Kauai to temporarily opt out of the state’s pre-travel testing program, a decision that will force all travelers to the Garden Isle ― including those on neighbor island flights ―to quarantine for 14 days upon arrival.
The decision goes into effect at 12:01 a.m. Wednesday morning.
Previously, as was the case across the rest of the state, passengers who submitted proof of a negative COVID-19 test that was taken within 72 hours of arrival could bypass the 14-day quarantine.
Friday’s decision eliminates that provision for all passengers arriving on Kauai.
“The unprecedented surge of COVID-19 cases on the mainland and the rise in community spread on Kauai are of significant concern for the Garden Isle,” said Gov. Ige. “We must protect Kauai residents and visitors and ensure that Kauai’s hospitals do not become overwhelmed.”
The island currently has 18 active cases, according to data released Friday by the Department of Health, as well as the fewest number of ICU beds in the state.
“Kauai is unable to adequately protect itself by utilizing the Safe Travels program at this time,” said Mayor Kawakami. “Our travel related cases are now leading to community spread across our island.
“I will gladly repeal the moratorium once we have the virus under control again,” Kawakami added.
The state’s pre-travel testing program currently remains in place for the rest of the state.
This story will be updated.
