Forecast: Trade wind conditions hold for the weekend

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Moderate to breezy northeast trade winds will prevail through the weekend, with clouds and showers favoring windward and mountain locations. Windward shower coverage could increase Friday night into Saturday as an upper disturbance and dissipating front move through from north to south. Some showers could become heavy over the eastern end of the state. Trade winds will diminish early next week as a cold front passes north of the state.