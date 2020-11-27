City to unveil coronavirus-friendly Shaka Santa, Tutu Mele figures next week

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Honolulu City Lights will look different when the display opens to the public in early December, and it’ll all start with the big man in red.
City officials say work crews will begin erecting the popular lights display on Tuesday, starting with the installation of the towering Shaka Santa and Tutu Mele statues ― both of whom will be wearing masks.
“We want everybody to be in the holiday spirit, while still staying safe,” said Mayor Kirk Caldwell. “Let’s all act with care toward one another this holiday season by wearing face coverings, staying six-feet apart, and not gathering in large groups to view the tree and other holiday decorations in front of Honolulu Hale.”
On Wednesday, the city’s 50-foot Christmas tree will be installed on the lawn facing King St. Crews will then spend the better part of a week putting up the rest of the decorations before the lights are lit on December 9.
The city says it will not hold any opening night festivities this year, including the annual holiday concert and electric light parade.
“While safety is our No. 1 priority this year, we are always proud to ring in the holiday season with Honolulu City Lights,” said Sheri Kajiwara, director of the city’s Department of Customer Services. “We look forward to keeping this tradition going this year with drive-by enjoyment.”
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.