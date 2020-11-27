California woman hospitalized after suspected shark attack off Maui

KAHULUI, Maui (HawaiiNewsNow) - A suspected shark attack in West Maui sent a California visitor to the hospital with severe injuries to her torso on Thursday, officials said.
It happened around 3 p.m., roughly 100 yards off Mahina Surf Condominiums.
A companion reported seeing a fin in the water shortly before the incident.
The 35-year-old woman was taken to the Maui Memorial Medical Center.
Shark warning signs have been posted near Honokowai Beach Park.
This story will be updated.
