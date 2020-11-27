Some shoppers line up for deals at Hawaii malls, but an overall quiet start to Black Friday

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Some shoppers lined up early to snag deals at Hawaii malls on what promises to be a different Black Friday amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Roughly a dozen people were seen waiting outside Pearlridge Center, including Kenny Rodriguez, who arrived around 2 a.m.
“Trying to get my hands on a PS5 or maybe an Xbox,” he said. “I kind of decided to come because with COVID being a thing, I knew the lines would be, it wouldn’t be as crazy this year.”
Rodriguez said he was at GameStop at Waikele Premium Outlets earlier in the morning and noticed some 20 to 30 people waiting in line there.
Diana Su, marketing manager of Pearlridge, said the mall was holding giveaways for Black Friday shoppers, including $5,000 worth of gift cards and Hawaiian Airlines miles for every dollar spent.
It was a different story at Ala Moana Center early Friday, where there were hardly any shoppers seen — a stark difference from previous years, where shoppers flocked to the malls as early as Thursday.
For those who want to avoid waiting in lines, the state’s largest shopping center is offering curbside pickup for customers of some stores.
“They’re focusing on what they can control and continuing to find new and innovative and creative ways to manage through this,” said Jake Wilson, Ala Moana Center’s general manager.
Under the city’s reopening strategy, Oahu is only in the second tier, which means that retailers can only operate at 50% capacity.
That doesn’t bode well for sales at traditional brick-and-mortar stores.
“When you’re 50% down, you’re constricted. It’s like of like you and I walking with one arm and one leg tied,” said real estate expert Stephany Sofos.
The pandemic and social distancing requirements have already wrecked havoc in Hawaii’s retail sector. National retailer Williams Sonoma is in the process of closing its Ala Moana store. Banana Republic closed its store at the mall in the summer.
“That shows you that national and international tenants are concerned because Hawaii has been the best market for them ever,” said Sofos.
But Wilson believes retailers will learn to adapt to the changing real estate landscape.
“It’s going to be an evolution and I am excited to see and be a part of that future,” he said.
