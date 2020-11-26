Maui’s ‘Iao Valley reopens with new fees for tourists

MAUI, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) -(Wailuku) – The popular Iao Valley State Monument has reopened on the Valley Isle.
The state-run area was closed earlier this year amid the COVID-19 pandemic due to crowding concerns and budgetary constraints.
The valley officially reopened this past Saturday with new fees for tourists. It’s still free for kamaaina, but non-residents will have to pay $10 per vehicle, and $5 dollars per individual walk-in.
There’s new hours for the valley too: It will now be open from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.
State officials say ʻIao is typically one of the most visited parks on Maui, popular for its short hiking path and iconic views of Kuka’emoku, of the ‘Ioa Neelde.
Those visiting the recreational spot are reminded to socially distant and wear masks.
