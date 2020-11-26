Kauai man plans to walk 70 miles around the island to raise awareness about youth drug addiction

KAUAI, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Kauai man is gearing up for an around-the-island walk to raise money and awareness to help young people struggling with drug addiction.
Aaron Hoff says his journey, which starts Friday, is symbolic of his own battle with addiction.
“I was strung out on meth, suicidal, and there were people who basically walked me back,” Hoff said. “They held my hand and walked me back.”
Hoff says he’s been clean and sober for 24 years now.
Grateful for those who saved him, he started the Keala Foundation, which uses fitness, nutrition, and mentorship to transform the lives of Kauai’s at-risk youth.
“This is something that works. You don’t need big buildings, you don’t need all these fancy things. It’s just putting the right human beings in front of broken human beings, and helping them walk back.”
The 47-year-old CrossFit athlete plans to start his walk at 5 a.m. Friday in Kekaha, with stops planned in Poipu and Anahola, and the finish line will be at the Hanalei Pier.
Hoff expects the walk to take two or three days.
When asked how he’s preparing for a feat like this, he admits he has no plan.
“I’ve never done anything like this before, so I have no idea. I know I’m going to eat a lot of peanut butter jelly sandwiches and sugar and salt. I’m not the type of person that gives up. I will be crawling if I have to,” he laughed.
His goal is to raise $100,000 for the Keala Foundation, so they can continue providing free programs to the community and help even more kids.
At last check he’s already raised more than $70,000.
“We’re getting really close to the goal, and an even better goal would be to surpass that. That’s why I’m walking, to make noise, draw attention, and show one person can make a difference,” Hoff said.
To donate to Hoff’s cause, click here.
