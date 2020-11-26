Kamehameha Schools adapts to hybrid learning with only some students on campus

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Kamehameha Schools has welcomed back certain grade levels to in-person learning, and they’ve implemented a number of measures to keep students safe.
The private educational system started with their kindergartners, but parents could choose to keep their children home.
“For some parents, it’s just too big a risk,” said elementary school principal Deede Santiago. “They’re going to choose to stay home and learn at a distance in our digital learning environment. And that’s a choice that’s there for them.”
Only kindergarten, first and second grade have the option for hybrid learning in elementary school on the Kapalama campus. Middle-schoolers also can choose hybrid learning.
Highschoolers are primarily in distance learning due to the school’s density. However, extra-curricular activities are offered in-person.
Hybrid learning requires educators to split the class group into two. Half of the students are in person Monday and Tuesday. The other half comes in Wednesday and Thursday. All students are distance learning Friday.
Since April Kamehameha Schools has reported 46 positive COVID-19 cases from students and staff. So far, no major groups, such as classes, have had to pivot back to distance learning. A spokesperson for the district said this is due to most staff and students still participating in distance learning.
Kamehameha Schools has a task force in place to help with contact tracing and to assess actions when there are positive cases.
