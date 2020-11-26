Hawaii’s Thanksgiving COVID forecast comes with caution and concern

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Some medical experts on the mainland are warning Thanksgiving could be the “mother of all superspreader events.” While Hawaii experts say it could happen here, they have a much more cautious holiday forecast.
UH Manoa’s mathematics department created a Thanksgiving video with a strong warning funded by the National Science Foundation.
Mathematics professor Monique Chyba says holiday gatherings, reduced mask wearing, increased travel and COVID fatigue could be a bad recipe for Hawaii.
“Every single one of them can be the potential of a holiday superspreader that we want to avoid,” said Chyba.
Canada is cautionary tale. Its Thanksgiving was October 12 and saw cases skyrocket -- doubling in a month.
“Any little trigger would put us back into an exponential growth,” said Chyba.
But unlike Canada and much of the mainland, it’s easier to be outdoors in Hawaii rather than indoors.
“Based on where we’re trending right now, it’s a slight trend up and nothing crazy exponentially increase or decrease,” said Thomas Lee, UH assistant professor of epidemiology and co-chair of The Hawaii Pandemic Applied Modeling Work Group.
HiPAM is a group of epidemiologists, mathematics professors and others that analyze COVID data and create 2 week forecasts using historical data, 7 day averages and cluster information.
They forecast a slight rise in cases, but acknowledge that’s it’s difficult to analyze the data because of a series of holiday factors and we won’t truly know the impact of Thanksgiving for a couple weeks.
“We are not expecting anything too high in the next two weeks. The steady number of cases that we are seeing between 70 and 80 a day and sometimes 90, but nothing out of the ordinary,” said Lee.
Experts say Hawaii’s COVID numbers have been steady for about two months with no Halloween spike.
“That in itself has been a remarkable fact,” said Chyba.
“We’re doing a great job holding steady which is really difficult to do with a virus like COVID,” said Lee.
