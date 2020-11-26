Hawaii reports 120 new COVID-19 infections, 2 additional fatalities

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii reported 120 new COVID-19 cases Thursday and two additional fatalities, pushing the death toll from the virus in Hawaii to 237.
Of the new cases, 92 are on Oahu, 14 are in Maui County, 11 are on the Big Island, and three are on Kauai.
The total case count has now risen to 17,618 since the pandemic began. The state Health Department said there have been 1,341 cases in the last 14 days.
The island-by-island breakdown of cases is below:
Oahu
- 15,101 total cases
- 1,091 cases in the last 14 days
- 1,119 required hospitalization
- 183 deaths
Hawaii County
- 1,569 total cases
- 144 cases in the last 14 days
- 75 required hospitalization
- 32 deaths
Maui
- 517 total cases
- 74 cases in the last 14 days
- 61 required hospitalization
- 17 deaths
Lanai
- 106 total cases
- 0 cases in the last 14 days
- 5 required hospitalization
- 0 deaths
Molokai
- 17 total cases
- 0 cases in the last 14 days
- 1 required hospitalization
- 0 deaths
Kauai
- 105 total cases
- 31 cases in the last 14 days
- 6 required hospitalization
- 0 deaths
Out-of-state
- 203 total cases
- 2 required hospitalization
- 2 deaths
This story will be updated.
