Hawaii families aim to celebrate Thanksgiving safely

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Along with the rest of the nation, Hawaii families had to adjust their Thanksgiving plans.
Judy Sobin and her husband kept their family gathering small. Normally, they would have 20 or more people over, but on Thursday, it was just two other members of her immediate family.
“We’re eating outside,” she said. “There’s only four of us and we’re at a pretty good-sized table.”
Sobin ordered food that was individually portioned out to keep everything separate from one another so they didn’t have to share from the same platter.
Patty Jones normally would have traveled to California, but this year she stayed home. She’d usually be at bigger gatherings, but decided to make meals for her neighbors that she would deliver.
“I told them I would take care of Thanksgiving for them,” she said.
Hundreds of volunteers across the island spent Thanksgiving morning giving to others.
This would have been the 50th year of the Salvation Army’s Thanksgiving Dinner at The Neal Blaisdell Center. Normally, the Salvation Army would have their island-wide effort at the center and serve thousands of people, but 2020 called for something different.
There were a number of meal pick-up points throughout the island that cars could pull up to and receive meals. Those who are high-risk or who couldn’t make it to the site could have food delivered directly to them.
“We are thankful that we get to serve our communities and ensure that they have something to be thankful for today, this Thanksgiving,” said Lt. Aaron Ruff with the Salvation Army Kaneohe Corps.
