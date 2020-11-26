Despite guidance advising against holiday travel, thousands took to the skies to Hawaii

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Despite the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention warning people to stay home for Thanksgiving, the day before was one of Hawaii’s busiest travel days since the start of the pandemic.
The state says about 100,000 people have arrived at Hawaii’s airports in the past week.
Another 15,000 passengers were registered to arrive on Wednesday through the Safe Travels program.
“The traveling has been easy. There has been no people. It’s been easy and breezy actually,” said Anita Sainato, who is visiting from Missouri.
The Sainato family from St. Louis hasn’t seen their son, who is stationed in Hawaii, in more than a year. They said the trip to Honolulu was worth the risk.
“The holiday coming up, we thought it would be a great time to visit him and spend time with him,” Sainato said.
Buddies Joe Peraino and Jack Fletcher are trying to escape both the cold and COVID in Chicago, which is seeing a spike of thousands of cases daily.
“There’s not much to do there, just sit in your home because it’s so crazy. Can’t go out. But here, at least you can go out,” said Peraino.
“Everything is pretty much closed down again. And you can’t really go outside since it’s freezing cold,” Fletcher said.
According to the state’s website, about 265,000 travelers arrived in Hawaii so far this month. That’s more than the total number of travelers from March 23, when the state went into a lockdown, until the end of October.
According to medical experts, returning residents not tourists have a higher rate of infection and put the community at greater risk.
“The returning resident comes back to the community, the home, the family, their people that they work with the places where they go to eat and have entertainment,” said epidemiologist Dr. DeWolfe Miller.
The Department of Health reports the number of returning residents with the virus is rising, especially on Kauai.
“I thought, I’m going to go ahead and do it now because with the rising numbers, Kauai may be changing to where they are no longer offering the test in lieu of the quarantine,” said Kauai resident Pamela Holloway.
After a rise in cases on Kauai, the mayor has asked to opt out of the state’s pre-travel testing program in hopes to bring their numbers down. The request is still waiting on approval from the governor.
