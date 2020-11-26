Big back-to-back swells and light winds for Thursday

Good Wednesday evening. Happy Hump Day!
We are definitely the envy of the nation with pleasant weather!
Light trade winds and mostly dry weather are expected to prevail the next couple of days. A ridge to the north will maintain gentle winds today. After a sunny morning, clouds will increase in the afternoon, but only isolated light showers are expected. Light to moderate trades will begin to return on Thursday with an increase of showers expected over Maui county and the Big Island. Trades will briefly become windy on Friday and decrease over the weekend.
A large northwest swell is bringing warning level surf to exposed north and west facings shores into Thursday. Significant beach erosion with water reaching vulnerable low-lying coastal roadways will be possible, especially early this morning around the high tide. A gradual downward trend is expected through the second half of the week with surf potentially lowering below the advisory levels Friday. Another significant northwest swell is possible late this weekend and into early next week.
BE SAFE OHANA AND DO YOUR PART: Sending lots of aloha your way! Be safe and keep positive! Have a wonderful week.
