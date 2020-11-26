Another pedestrian crash in West Oahu sends a man in his 60s to the hospital

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A day after a deadly pedestrian crash in West Oahu, another man was hit along Farrington Highway Wednesday night.
Honolulu police say the crash happened around 7:25 p.m. in the Makaha area.
The 62-year-old pedestrian was walking in the roadway when he was hit by a Ford sedan, driven by a 66-year-old man, heading west on Farrington near Lahilahi Street.
Police closed off the road for several hours to investigate.
Details and factors of the crash were limited, but police say it does not appear that speed, drug or alcohol were factors on the driver’s part.
The victim was sent to the hospital initially in critical condition, but later upgraded to serious.
The investigation is ongoing.
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.