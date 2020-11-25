Survey: Maui County, Hawaii Island top the state for mask wearing rates

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Most people in Hawaii wear masks in public, but mask wearing rates are highest in Maui and Hawaii counties, new data provided by the state Health Department shows.
Researchers have been conducting surveys of mask wearing in Hawaii throughout the fall.
The most recent analysis was from observations during the week of Nov. 15 and found:
- About 85% people statewide wear masks correctly in public. Some 6% wear masks, but don’t have them on correctly. And roughly 9% aren’t wearing masks at all when they should be.
- Mask wearing in Hawaii County is at 90%. That ties for Maui County for the highest rate.
- On Oahu, the mask wearing rate is at about 83%, with 8% wearing masks but not putting them on correctly (over your nose and mouth). About 9% of residents aren’t wearing masks in public.
- Kauai has the lowest mask wearing rate, at 81%.
Researchers have urged Americans to adopt universal mask wearing in a bid to stop the spread of COVID-19. Universal mask wearing is reached when 95% of a population wears a mask.
Nationally, about 59% of Americans are wearing masks in public.
Hawaii does have a statewide mask mandate that requires everyone to wear a face covering in public, with some exceptions for children and others. Those caught breaking the order can face a hefty fine.
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.