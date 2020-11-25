PODCAST: A special Thanksgiving kanikapila with the ‘Muthaship’

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Happy Thanksgiving! For the first time, the ‘Muthaship’ and some friends invite you to their special gathering place ― the garage!
All of your senses are required as Steph, Brooke and Noli reflect on (and take you to!) the places most dear to their hearts — especially on this week of gratitude.
Be on the virtual look-out for plenty of good food, thought-provoking games and from-the-heart kanikapila!
Remember to subscribe to the ‘Muthaship’ podcast on any of the following platforms:
For more episodes with Steph, Noli and Brooke, click here to visit the ‘Muthaship’ archives.
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.