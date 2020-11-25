Survey: Most Hawaii residents say they’re following holiday gathering protocols

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The vast majority of Hawaii residents say they’re not celebrating Thanksgiving this year with anyone outside of their household, a survey finds.
The CDC has urged Americans to only gather with their household members this year to prevent the spread of COVID-19. The Health Department has offered a similar measure.
And it appears most Hawaii residents are heeding that advice.
A new survey from Dynata at the request of the New York Times asked Americans about their plans for Thanksgiving. Their answers varied widely state-to-state.
In Hawaii, for example, just about 20% of residents said they planned to share their Thanksgiving table with people from outside of their household.
That’s one of the lowest percentages in the nation.
Louisiana had the highest percentage of residents who said they planned to have a Thanksgiving with those outside their household. Some 35% of people in the state fell into that category.
Oklahoma and South Carolina weren’t far behind.
The survey comes as the number of COVID-19 infections in the United States continues to soar. Millions have opted to travel for the holiday, fueling concerns about the case count growing even higher.
