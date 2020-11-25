Hawaii reports 2 additional COVID-19 fatalities, 108 new cases

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii is reporting two additional COVID-19 fatalities on Wednesday and 108 new infections statewide.
The two fatalities push the death toll from the virus in Hawaii to 235.
The state Health Department said one of those who died was from Honolulu and between 70 to 79 years old. The other was from Kauai and was over 80.
Of the new cases, 93 are on Oahu, five are in Maui County, one is on the Big Island, and one is in Kauai.
The remaining eight cases are residents diagnosed out-of-state.
The total case count has now risen to 17,501 since the pandemic began. The state Health Department said there have been 1,340 cases in the last 14 days.
Hawaii’s seven-day average for new cases now stands at 103, with a 2% positivity rate.
On Oahu, the seven-day average of new cases daily is 84 and the positivity rate is 2.5%.
The island-by-island breakdown of cases is below:
Oahu
- 15,011 total cases
- 1,091 cases in the last 14 days
- 1,119 required hospitalization
- 183 deaths
Hawaii County
- 1,558 total cases
- 144 cases in the last 14 days
- 75 required hospitalization
- 32 deaths
Maui
- 504 total cases
- 74 cases in the last 14 days
- 61 required hospitalization
- 17 deaths
Lanai
- 106 total cases
- 0 cases in the last 14 days
- 5 required hospitalization
- 0 deaths
Molokai
- 17 total cases
- 0 cases in the last 14 days
- 1 required hospitalization
- 0 deaths
Kauai
- 102 total cases
- 31 cases in the last 14 days
- 6 required hospitalization
- 0 deaths
Out-of-state
- 203 total cases
- 2 required hospitalization
- 2 deaths
This story will be updated.
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.