Forecast: Weather to be thankful for continues for the rest of the holiday weekend

Hawaiian Islands (HawaiiNewsNow) - Trade winds are definitely something we can be thankful for as we head into the rest of the holiday week! We are tracking a few showers into the night and then more sunshine for Aloha Friday Black Friday.
Big picture: Moderate to breezy northeast trade winds will prevail through the weekend, with clouds and showers favoring windward and mountain locations. Windward shower coverage could increase Friday night into Saturday as an upper disturbance and dissipating front move through from north to south. Trade winds will diminish early next week as a cold front passes north of the state.
Let’s talk surf: A series of northwest and/or north-northwest swells will affect the local waters and coasts through next week. The latest model runs indicate a large, long-period northwest to north-northwest swell may begin arriving late Monday or early Tuesday. If this one materializes, it will bring High Surf Advisory, even Warning, conditions to north- and west-facing shores. Surf along east-facing shores will remain somewhat elevated through the weekend as trade winds persist. Surf along south-facing shores will be small into next week.
Have a beautiful and safe week and holiday weekend.
