Forecast: Weather to be thankful for continues for the rest of the holiday weekend

Let’s talk surf: A series of northwest and/or north-northwest swells will affect the local waters and coasts through next week. The latest model runs indicate a large, long-period northwest to north-northwest swell may begin arriving late Monday or early Tuesday. If this one materializes, it will bring High Surf Advisory, even Warning, conditions to north- and west-facing shores. Surf along east-facing shores will remain somewhat elevated through the weekend as trade winds persist. Surf along south-facing shores will be small into next week.