Forecast: Drier weather heading in for Thanksgiving

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A moist and unstable airmass will bring the potential for a few lingering downpours across the state through Wednesday, with a thunderstorm or two possible over the Big Island Wednesday afternoon. A more stable trade wind weather pattern will return Wednesday night and hold through the Thanksgiving Day weekend. Showers will favor windward and mauka areas during the long weekend, with a stray shower reaching leeward areas from time to time.
Low, moderate period northwest swells will arrive Wednesday and Thursday. Slightly larger northwest swells will build Friday and peak out late Saturday into Sunday. North and west-facing shore surf will again lift to double digit heights by early next week but is forecast to remain below advisory levels. Weakening easterly trades will have eastern-facing shore surf declining and then leveling out the next few days. Other than a small bit of wrap from the declining east wind wave swell, surf along south-facing shores will remain small through the Holiday weekend.
