Episode 36: A Virtual Thanksgiving Kanikapila

Hawaii News Now anchor Stephanie Lum and her two best friends, Noli Kazama and Brooke Kane, host the 'Muthaship,' a weekly podcast on parenthood and friendship. (Source: Hawaii News Now)
By HNN Staff | November 25, 2020 at 3:18 PM HST - Updated November 25 at 3:19 PM

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Happy Thanksgiving! For the first time, the ‘Muthaship’ and some friends invite you to their special gathering place ― the garage!

All of your senses are required as Steph, Brooke and Noli reflect on (and take you to!) the places most dear to their hearts — especially on this week of gratitude.

Be on the virtual look-out for plenty of good food, thought-provoking games and from-the-heart kanikapila!

