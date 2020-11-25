Constantly changing travel testing rules is stressing out some Hawaii air travelers

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Many travelers including residents say the pre-travel testing rules are changing far too often to keep up with.
Some travelers say the reality of trying to get a test and their results back within the 72-hour time frame is just not enough time and adds even more stress to travel plans.
“It’s very stressful,” said Lauren Bartels of Waikele. “If I had a chance to do it again, I wouldn’t fly.”
Susan Lincoln of Maui said finding a trusted partner and getting results in time for your flight isn’t only a challenge in the mainland, but in Hawaii as well.
“I did the test here and I couldn’t get my results and I had to call them and call them so I could get my documents,” said Lincoln. “So, I thought that’s kind of weird, we’re the state that wants it done, but we’re the ones that aren’t managing it very well.”
Gov Ige’s new rule mandating travelers to have their negative test results before boarding the plane went into effect today.
If results are not in by then, travelers will have to quarantine for 14 days even if they get their negative result upon arriving.
Lincoln felt tightened restrictions should have been implemented from the very beginning.
“Now it’s like we’re playing catch up that’s always the hardest thing to do,” said Lincoln.
But with some mainland colleges starting the holiday break early or switching to online classes because of spiking cases it’s leaving a flood of college students trying get tested for COVID before coming home.
Meanwhile, Kauai’s Mayor, Derek Kawakami wants to temporarily opt out of the state’s pre-travel testing program following a string of new cases linked to travel.
He said the program is not working and too many infected travelers are arriving on Kauai, which has had 58 COVID cases since the safe travels program began on October 15th.
“In a short period of time, we had nearly double the amount of cases 48 of them are related to travel,” said Kawakami.
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.