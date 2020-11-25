Hawaii’s delegation calls on Trump to extend COVID-19 funding for National Guard

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii’s congressional delegation is calling on the president to extend authorization and funding for Hawaii’s National Guard pandemic response efforts.
US Sen. Brian Schatz noted that National Guard members have proven crucial to Hawaii’s COVID-19 response, screening passengers at airports, providing contact tracing efforts and and helping to distribute food and medical supplies. But COVID-19 funding for National Guard efforts runs out in December.
In a letter to President Trump, Hawaii’s congressional delegation asked that funding be extended through March so that National Guard members could continue their COVID-19 work.
Schatz noted that National Guard members will also be needed for vaccine distribution.
Gov. David Ige has also appealed to the president to assist with funding for National Guard efforts.
