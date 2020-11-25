Colts place defensive tackle DeForest Buckner on reserve/COVID-19 list

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Indianapolis Colts have placed defensive tackle DeForest Buckner on the reserve/COVID-19 list, the team announced Wednesday.
It was not announced if the Punahou graduate tested positive for the virus or if he was a close contact with someone that tested positive, that will determine Buckner’s availability for Indy’s Sunday match up with the Tennessee Titans.
If the former Oregon Duck did test positive, he would be out for 10 days if asymptomatic or 14 days if experiencing symptoms — making him inactive against their divisional rivals.
In the case that he is just a close contact, then the All-pro defender could play on Sunday if he continues to produce negative test results.
If Buckner can’t go, the already difficult task of stopping Derrick Henry will be a lot tougher for the Colts defense.
