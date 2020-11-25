Attorney: Officer who cited US surgeon general under investigation for overtime abuse

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - An over-zealous police officer could be a major factor in the case against U.S. Surgeon General Jerome Adams.
That’s according to the attorney for Adams, who says he was shocked to hear the officer who cited him for being in a closed park back in August is now among those who are being investigated for overtime abuse.
An audit recently found the violations, prompting HPD to suspend the COVID-19 rules enforcement team.
Michael Green, Adams’ attorney, is hoping this development will convince prosecutors to drop the case.
“When you have allegations of overtime abuse it goes hand in hand with filing false reports. It’s also analogous to stealing salaries and money you are not entitled to,” Green said. “Yeah I was shocked but the question is, if I had to go to trial, would a court allow that into evidence?”
Green doubts HPD’s internal investigation into overtime abuse would wrap up fast enough to help his case, which is set for trial in December.
He is however hopeful that the overall circumstances, including Adams’ role, the vagueness of the rules and sloppy evidence will lead prosecutors to drop the charge.
