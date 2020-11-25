After 8 months, the Magic Island parking lot is back open

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Magic Island parking lot reopened Tuesday after an 8-month-long closure for renovations.
The city says 470-stall parking lot was repaved and re-striped. New gates and benches were also installed, along with a drop off zone.
“With the tumultuous nature of this year, it will be nice to get back to some level of normalcy by reopening roughly half of the parking spots at our most popular park,” said Honolulu Department of Parks and Recreation Director Michele Nekota.
“We appreciate the patience of the park users while these parking spots received a much-needed makeover. There is still some work to be done, so we appreciate your understanding as the project continues.”
Crews also planted more trees and replaced unhealthy ones at Magic Island.
Some of the ongoing work that still needs to be done focuses on landscaping maintenance and restoration.
The city added that a $1.96 million shoreline improvement project is underway along the Hawaiian Pond near the Atkinson Drive entrance.
