A Pearl City park is renamed in honor of a respected community leader

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Manana Community Park in Pearl City has officially been renamed.
It is now the Breene Harimoto Manana Community Park. It was renamed to honor his lifelong dedication to public service.
During his long career in government, Harimoto pushed for more park facilities and youth-oriented programs.
Three new signs were unveiled during a small ceremony with family and friends of the late state senator and city councilman on Monday.
The 66-year-old died in June from pancreatic cancer.
“Today is but a small token of appreciation we can make in honoring this gentle but committed, dedicated, and diligent civil servant,” Mayor Kirk Caldwell said. “Already his legacy in this very park is cemented through the funds he helped appropriate to build park facilities and assist youth-oriented programs.”
“Parks are places of joy, places of fun, and places to play for family and community. That was Senator Harimoto’s life’s work — building better families and communities,” Councilmember Brandon Elefante said. “We were all lucky to be a part of his journey. This beautiful park will sit forever in tribute to his dedication and perseverance in serving us all.”
The 14-acre park includes playcourts, a skate park, numerous ball fields, and community recreation rooms.
