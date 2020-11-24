Ocean Safety urges caution after water rescues at a popular West Oahu beach

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Monday afternoon, Ocean Safety crews were busy with rescues off Waianae’s Kahe Point Beach.
Officials said a 28-year-old man was among those rescued at the beach. He reportedly swallowed water and required medical attention, though he was not transported to a hospital.
Another group of swimmers were rescued about a mile offshore. In total, two dozen people that were either snorkeling, stand up paddling or kayaking needed professional assistance.
Ocean Safety said there is no lifeguard tower at the beach park, and it is only patrolled by lifeguards on a jet ski and in vehicles.
“It is just a reminder to know the ocean can still be very dangerous, even if you can’t see the risks,” Honolulu Emergency Services Department spokesperson Shayne Enright said.
“The surf was flat but what people may not realize is there is a strong current there and today we had high winds,” Enright added.
Ocean Safety lifeguards are off the clock at 5:30 p.m. Officials urge everyone to only swim at beaches where lifeguard towers are present and staff are working.
