Maui man fighting for his life after 2-vehicle crash in Kahului

KAHULUI, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A crash in Kahului Tuesday morning sent a man to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
It happened just before 5:45 a.m. on Hansen Road just North East of Pulehu Road in Kahului.
Investigators say a 41-year-old man driving a white Ford pick-up truck was speeding down Hansen Road when he crossed the center line.
He slammed into an oncoming Infinity SUV being driven by a 59-year-old man.
Both men weren’t wearing seat belts, officials said.
The driver of the SUV was sent to the hospital in critical condition. The driver of the Ford was also taken to the hospital, but for non-life threatening injuries.
Police aren’t yet certain if drugs or alcohol played roles in the crash. At this time, they say speed is the main factor.
So far this year, Maui County has had six traffic fatalities this year compared to 22 at the same time last year.
