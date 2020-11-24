Maui group Na Wai ‘Eha earns a Grammy nomination

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Maui natives of the hit Hawaiian music group Na Wai Eha are in the running to win their first Grammy.
The group has already earned their place in the Na Hoku Hanohano Awards hall of fame, and they’re now representing Hawaii in the national music scene.
Grammy nominations were announced Tuesday, and the group’s members ― Kamalei Kawa’a, Kama’ehu Kawa’a, Kahikina Juan and Kalanikini Juan ― were surprised to learn of their nomination in the Regional Roots Music Album category for their album ‘Lovely Sunrise.’
Songs on the album speak of various places around Maui, from the tiny town of Olinda to the majestic slopes of Haleakala.
“We are so excited and thankful. Mahalo Ke Akua, mahalo to our producer and engineer, to all the GRAMMY® members for your consideration, and to all of you who simply liked and shared our posts,” they said in a post on Instagram Tuesday.
The Regional Roots category began recognizing Hawaiian music in recent years, and it is the same award won by Hawaii’s Kalani Pe’a in 2016 and again in 2018.
The Grammy Awards will take place Jan. 31, 2021.
