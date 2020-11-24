Mass testing reveals 46 new COVID cases among Waiawa prison inmates

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Mass inmate testing is ongoing at the Waiawa Correctional Facility (WCF) after an outbreak of COVID-19 cases.
Officials said on Tuesday there were 46 new positive cases out of 125 tests. The new infections brings the total number of cases there to 149 with one inmate hospitalized.
This is the second largest cluster of cases within a state-run prison facility right behind the outbreak at OCCC.
Ten staff members have also tested positive, and the DOH is said to be conducting contact tracing. All WCF staff are utilizing full PPW and movement of inmates have stopped as of Wednesday, state officials said.
The rest of the inmate population has been placed in quarantine and will be retested as part of the surge testing effort, officials added.
